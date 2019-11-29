Channe Seven

Meet Alex from Farmer Wants a Wife

A sheep and cattle farmer from Cunnamulla, Queensland, Farmer Alex claims he's an energetic larrikin and a loyal friend. He also enjoys learning new things, specifically to do with geopolitics.

The five things that make Alex unique, according to him:

I resemble a bear at times I have a British passport I can speak some German "Sprechen sie Deutsch?" I am the middle child with two sisters I’ve visited over 32 countries. My favourites were Greece, Germany and Canada

Alex - who won the British Heart Foundation award for CPR - is looking for a woman who shares the same interests as him and his best friend.

"I am looking for someone who can keep me company and has the same values as me around friends and family," he stated, according to the Farmer Wants A Wife website.

"I am an adventurous soul and need someone who is willing to go on adventures with me, but also the resilience to live in the isolation of the outback."

Farmer Neil, 42

Meet Neil from Farmer Wants a Wife

A Merino Sheep farmer from Crookwell, NSW, Farmer Neil is a happy, healthy farmer and a father of three.

The five things that make Neil unique, according to him:

I make the bed every morning with hospital corners I cook an unforgettable lasagna I can recite Dirty Dancing from start to finish Long walks on the beach confuse me. Why not walk on the path… Its easier. If you’re on the beach, go for a swim! I think life is like a poker game. Rarely show your cards, play the person, not the hand and learn as much from your wins as your losses

Neil is looking for someone honest, who is a team player and family orientated, and with whom he shares a "spark."

His advice to ladies thinking of applying to meet him:

"You always miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

Farmer Sam, 27

A Tropical fruit farmer from Queensland, Farmer Sam describes himself as a fun, loving and caring person with a heart of gold and a dry sense of humour. His interests include cars, camping and tractors and he loves country music.

The five things that make Sam unique, according to him:

My sense of humour My contagious laugh My caring nature I’m a very creative person My personality

He's looking for a woman with a big heart who can have a bit of fun. Farmer Sam is ideal for a woman who wants to baby step into the farmer life.

"I was born and raised on a tropical fruit and sugarcane farm, so there won’t be any cattle to round up or cows to milk in the early morning," he said. "Just plenty of fruit to eat, driving lessons on my big tractor and, of course, plenty of mud to rip up on the quad bike!"

Farmer Jack, 27

Meet Jack from The Farmer Wants a Wife

A Merino Wool farmer from Harrow, Victoria, Jack describes himself as energetic, fun and enthusiastic.

The five things that make Jack unique, according to him:

I am adventurous I am empathetic I am loyal My ability to find the good in people I’m great at making anyone feel comfortable

Jack's interests include the outdoors, travelling, exercise and debating. He's looking for an empathetic and kindhearted soul who has the same passion to learn, discover and travel as he does.

"I am looking for kindness, generosity and enthusiasm in a partner," he said, adding that trust and communication are two important qualities to him in a relationship.

Farmer Nick, 44

Meet Nick from The Farmer Wants a Wife

A Vineyard owner from Deviot, Tasmania, Nick enjoys the music of LL Cool J. He likes to surf, dive and play golf. He enjoys oceans and forests as well.

The five things that make Nick unique, according to him:

I’m a dual citizen I made three bird aviaries for the guy who played guitar in Nirvana I have seen twice the amount of summers than I have winters I don’t have any tattoos, but I love tattoos on others I drank whiskey with Hunter S Thompson a few times

The most romantic thing Nick has ever done is to protect his ex-girlfriend from a coyote who tried to attack her.

"I held her hand while she received five or so giant rabies shots. It was gnarly."

Farmer Harry, 28

Meet Harry from The Farmer Wants a Wife

A grapes, cotton and sheep farmer from Goolgowi, NSW, Harry describes himself as a small-town country boy with a big heart and a lot of love to give, who enjoys the simple life of working on the farm.

The five things that make Harry unique, according to him:

I’m loyal I’m trusting I’m very respectful I’m family orientated I’m affectionate

Harry's interests include farming, fishing and travel. His favourite movie is The Man From Snowy River because he loves "to see the underdog succeed in the end."

He's looking for an easygoing person who enjoys a laugh and can hold her own.

"Trust is without a doubt the biggest thing for me. If I can trust someone, the rest will take shape naturally. Loyalty is also important to me, as well as a passion for enjoying life, not just living it."

And to ladies thinking of meeting Harry, he says:

"Strap in, it’s going to be one hell of a ride!"

