These farmers are looking for love. Instagram

If you can’t get enough of the drama, rolling landscapes and endless romance you may want to follow the farmer's journeys to love online.

But, staying true to their true-blue nature, you’d likely have better luck finding a needle in a haystack than finding these farmers on social media.

Just two out of the six eligible men can be found on Instagram, so far.

As they’re introduced to the world of reality television, however, that may very well change, and we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.

Check out the profiles we’ve managed to dig up, thus far.

Instagram

Farmer Harry

The 28-year-old grape, cotton and sheep farmer from Goolgowi, NSW, is not only on Instagram but also SnapChat.

While his account is currently on private, it’s likely that may change as the show begins.

You can find him here: @farmer_harry

Instagram

Farmer Alex

The sheep and cattle farmer from Cunnamulla, QLD, can also be found on Instagram. But, just like Harry, his profile remains private…for now. Why not try your luck and hit request?

You can find him here: @the_farmer_alex