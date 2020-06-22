Farmer Harry is looking for love. Channel Seven

Single ladies from around Australia have applied for the chance to find love with their very own farmers and real-life cowboys.

But, with just six farmers looking to find a wife, competition will be fierce.

“Small-town country boy” Harry who farms grapes, cotton and sheep in Goolgowi New South Wales is just one of eligible men looking for love this season.

Harry says he’s a guy with “a big heart and a lot of love to give, who enjoys the simple life of working on the farm”.

I think I’m a pretty good bloke, I don’t know why I’m single.”

Farmers Harry and Neil have formed a friendship on the show. Channel Seven

At 27-years-old Harry is ready to settle down and “get into” finding a wife, getting married and starting a family.

And it certainly looks like he’s well on the way to succeeding in the latest teaser for the show.

“I never expected to have feelings for someone so quickly” one woman says of Harry.

While another hopeful vying for his attention adds: “My heart has pounded faster and harder than it ever has in my life.”

more than one lady will cry over Harry. Channel Seven

But it’s not all smooth sailing for handsome farmer, there’s a lot of tears both happy and heartbroken as well as a sneak peak of one woman storming out as Harry tries to chase her down.

Yikes.

As Harry puts it, he’s found himself “in a bloody pickle”.