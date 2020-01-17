“She's very clearly embarrassed and uncomfortable, yet you think as her father you have the right to force unwarranted affection on her? Way to teach her that her boundaries don't have to be respected,” one person wrote on Facebook.



Another added: “She doesn't look like she loves that her face is being kissed. For the love of god, my husband and I ask my 6-year-old if she wants a hug or kiss before doing it”.

A third chimed in: “Yeah I'm sorry. You seem to have good intentions but this comes off as really possessive and gross. She doesn't seem to like your energy either. If you couldn't find a happy photo of her being kissed by you, maybe you should respect her boundaries.”

Back in October Beau opened up about his widely publicised cheating scandal with Lauren Brant in 2015.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 34-year-old spoke candidly about having to rebuild his relationship following the scandal. Instagram

“Where I am right now, compared to where I was five or 10 years ago, I’m a different person,” Ryan said.

He went on to say while some wives may have been skeptical about allowing their husband to take time away from the parental unit, Kara has always had his back.

“I’ve learned a lot in my life and been in this industry for a while. We’ve had our ups and downs but my wife has been there the whole time,” he confessed.