Posting on the Mums Who Budget & Save Facebook group (name a more iconic duo than Mum’s and FB groups), Betty broke down exactly what she did.

“Healthy and fast and realistic for working parents. 168 meals & 168 snacks= $114.45/ $57.22 per week/ $2.04 per person per day/ 34c per serve,” she wrote.

There is a slight catch, Betty’s menu relies on you having basic dried herbs and spice in your pantry already. This could mean your first shop will be significantly more expensive, but once you have the basics they will last you many meals.

If you’re looking to save even more, you could drop some of the more expensive items like lemon, zucchini or coconut cream.

You could also swap the recommended whole grain bread and pasta for cheaper options. For example, Coles brand wholemeal pasta will set you back $1.65 while regular pasta is only 80c. Of course, this would change the nutritional value of your meals.

Betty also says you can save extra by shopping around more or bulk buying when items are on sale.

Betty's menu includes snacks!

Betty’s suggestions went down a treat with the other ‘mum’s who budget and save’ with many thanking her for sharing.

“Good on you for putting so much effort into sharing this information for those who need it,”' posted one member.

“I’m impressed! Your meals look healthy and nutritious rather than filling with white carbs and cheap meat. Great snack ideas too! I’d love to see more from you,” said another.

Other users were impressed with Betty’s ability to keep the menu vegan friendly, especially when vegan options are often more expensive.

“Love this post! Vegan cooking is life changing. It actually helps you become more creative & use more flavours/methods than you normally would with a ‘Meat & sides’ option,” commented a group member.

Check out Betty’s shopping list below and happy cooking.

