Quinoa & Goji Berry 80% Dark Chocolate Egg. Koko Black

Quinoa & Goji Berry 80% Dark Chocolate Egg, $24.90 from Koko Black

A superfood duo of Caramelised Quinoa and Goji Berries, in 80% dark Ugandan chocolate, this egg is also vegan friendly.

The egg is handcrafted with 100% natural ingredients, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, supporting 100% sustainably sourced cocoa.

Pana Organic Vegan Mylk Chocolate Easter Egg. Biome

Pana Organic Vegan Mylk Chocolate Easter Egg 110g, $12.95 from Biome

A delicious dairy-free and smooth vegan mylk chocolate Easter egg that is handmade from natural, organic and raw ingredients, also making it gluten, soy and refined sugar-free.

Plamil Vegan Chocolate So Free Organic Dark Chocolate Easter Egg & Share Bag. Flora and Fauna

Plamil Vegan Chocolate So Free Organic Dark Chocolate Easter Egg & Share Bag 125g, $11.95 from Flora and Fauna

This hollow dairy-free dark chocolate Easter Egg is made in Plamil's own factory which never uses dairy, gluten or nuts.

It’s made from 72% cocoa dark chocolate with no added sugar and is both vegan and gluten-free.

Little Eggs Cube | 54% Dark Chocolate. Koko black

Little Eggs Cube | 54% Dark Chocolate, $7.50 from Koko Black

Perfect for an Easter egg hunt, each cube in this pack is filled with solid dark chocolate eggs that are handcrafted with 100% natural ingredients, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Loving Earth Mini Mylk Chocolate Eggs. Flora and Fauna

Loving Earth Mini Mylk Chocolate Eggs 120g, $14.95 from Flora and Fauna

These mini chocolate eggs are made with deliciously smooth cashew mylk chocolate and are perfect for Easter.

With ethically sourced ingredients including cacao from the Ashaninka community in Peru, it is also ACO Certified Organic and vegan and cruelty-free.

Sweet William Bunny Faces. Woolworths

Sweet William Bunny Faces 155g, $6.00 from Woolworths

Sweet William dairy-free bunny chocolates make a great Easter treat for kids, and are gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free.

