The Bunnings sausage sizzle price hike is due to the rising cost of living Bunnings

However, due to the rising cost of living, Bunnings has now revealed that the cost of their famous snags will be rise from an affordable $2.50 to $3.50 as community groups feel the crunch of covering the rising cost of ingredients.

The price of drinks are set to remain at $1.50.

“The inflationary environment has certainly meant that many of our community groups have come to us and asked for this change,’’ Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider told the Herald Sun.

“We understand very much the really important role the humble snag plays in the community’s psyche.

The price rise of Bunnings sausages will come into effect from July 23. Lewiedrk01/Instagram

“And undoubtedly any change in price, particularly in the current environment, is something that is going to gather some level of attention.’’

The price rise of Bunnings sausages will come into effect from July 23, with all funds continuing to go to community groups.

“It’s a pretty simple recipe – it’s a snag, a bit of bread and some sauce and onion to taste,’’ Schneider said.

“But what it does is really help raise much-needed funds for local community groups … whether it’s the local school or sporting club or to do something in the community.’’

Gien that Bunnings has helped raise over $140 million for charities in the past five years, it's safe to say the extra $1 we'll now be dishing out will be going to a worthy cause.