Why Is Vegan Makeup Popular?
Vegan makeup is increasing in popularity since more and more people are trying to make ethical choices in their everyday lives. From 2013 to 2018, the demand for vegan cosmetics increased by 175%. With the shift towards ethical consumerism, consumers are eschewing animal-derived ingredients commonly found in makeup (such as lanolin, carmine, and bee’s wax) for more natural, organic, or plant-based ingredients.
Vegan Cosmetics Versus Standard Makeup Brands
The #1 advantage vegan makeup has over standard makeup is the fact that they don’t contain any animal or animal-derived products. This makes it a great choice for anyone who loves makeup but doesn’t want to sacrifice their principles for it.
Another benefit of vegan makeup is that it often uses natural or organic ingredients to substitute for the chemicals and components usually found in most makeup. Because of this, people with sensitive skin can enjoy getting all dolled up without breakouts or other side-effects. Plus, it’s better for the environment, too!
A few years ago, when vegan makeup wasn’t all that popular yet, it was very difficult to find brands that catered to the vegan market. But today, there are tons of brands to choose from – and at similar price points to their non-vegan counterparts.
Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free
Before you start stocking your shopping cart, you need to know the difference between vegan and cruelty. If you see ‘100% vegan’ on the product label, that means that there are no animal or animal-derived ingredients in the product.
Cruelty-free, on the other hand, refers to whether or not the product was tested on animals. This means that there are vegan makeup products that are tested on animals. The converse is also true – not all cruelty-free makeup is also vegan.
If you want to minimise the harm done to animals, look for makeup products that are both vegan and cruelty-free.
The Top 10 Vegan Makeup Brands
Inika Organic
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, makeup brushes, and more
Must-have: Certified Organic Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid, $AUD 65
Too Faced
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and more
Must-have: Better Than Sex Mascara, $AUD 37
Urban Decay
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and more
Must-have: Any Naked eyeshadow palette, $AUD 83
Natio
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, makeup brushes, skincare, haircare, and more
Must-have: Natio Moisturising Lip Balm SPF 30+, $AUD 4.95
Milk
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, skincare, and more
Must-have: Lip + Cheek Tint, £20.50 ($AUD 38.51)
Kat Von D
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, makeup brushes, and more
Must-have: Tattoo Liner, $AUD 28
E.l.f.
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, makeup brushes, skincare, and more
Must-have: Mineral Infused Face Primer, $AUD 16
Jeffree Star
Product range: Highlighter, lipstick, eyeshadow, and more
Must-have: Velour Liquid Lipstick in your choice of shade, $AUD 28
Cover FX
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, eyeliner, eyeshadow, makeup brushes, skincare, and more
Must-have: Custom Enhancer Drops, $AUD 71
Lime Crime
Product range: Foundation, highlighter, bronzer, lipstick, eyeshadow, makeup brushes, hair dyes, and more
Must-have: Wet Cherry Gloss in your choice of shade, $AUD 26.91
BONUS: Eco Tools
Product range: Makeup brushes, hairbrushes, & skincare
Must-have: Start the Day Beautifully Kit, $AUD 20.83
The Ethical Makeup Choice
Whether you’re a full-blown vegan or you’re just trying to make healthier and more sustainable lifestyle choices, vegan makeup is definitely something you should consider. In fact, vegan makeup today has developed to the point where they’re pretty much indistinguishable in price, quality, and availability from regular non-vegan brands. Pick up a product or two and try it out for yourself!