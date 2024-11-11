ABC to air TV special to celebrate 50 years of Countdown

It’s six o’clock on Sunday night. Across Australia, pop music lovers are sitting in their lounge rooms, glued to the telly.

Yes, Countdown is on, a chance to watch the Skyhooks or Mark Holden lip-sync their latest songs to a sea of swaying hands belonging to adoring fans.

That’s how it was between 1974 and 1987 when the most popular music show in Australia’s history would air.

“Do yourself a favour, listen to this one,” Countdown’s host, Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, would enthuse, patting a stack of vinyl albums, and reeling off the names of the world’s hottest new songs.

The Village People stopped by to do the YMCA in 1980. (Image: ABC)

Stars such as Elton John, Madonna, and John Farnham regularly stopped by ABC’s Melbourne studios where Countdown was filmed – not just to perform, but to also sit and chat with affable Molly.

For those who watched the show, it’s hard to believe that November 8 marked 50 years since it first aired. To celebrate the milestone, the ABC is airing a special hosted by Myf Warhurst and Tony Armstrong this week.

Sadly, many who helped make Countdown compelling viewing have passed away, including Michael Hutchence, Shirley Strachan, David Bowie, Chrissy Amphlett, and Renée Geyer. But for musicians like saxophonist Wilbur Wilde, a regular Countdown performer, the memories remain vivid.

Molly made the show what it was. (Image: ABC)

“It was groundbreaking for Australian TV and our music industry,” Wilbur reflects. “Most of us had never been on the telly before, so going on it was a big thing.

“Overnight, you’d get recognised on the street!”

Dave Warner, author of Countdown: The Wonder Years, agrees, calling the program “a game changer. It gave emerging artists immediate wide exposure, which had taken earlier bands years of performing in pubs to achieve.”

As most pop artists back then were male, Dave adds, “The show helped enable emerging female artists to build up their audience. Not just Australian singers, but also international ones like Blondie and Madonna.”

Madonna and Marcia Hines led the female charge. (Images: ABC) Some of the biggest names in the world took to the Countdown stage. (Credit: ABC)

Molly’s indefinable charisma especially contributed to Countdown’s popularity.

“Yes, Molly stuttered and stumbled at times, but that was part of his charm – it was kind of endearing, and somehow it made Countdown more appealing,” Dave says.

Originally employed to work behind the scenes as the music show’s talent coordinator, Molly didn’t appear on screen until mid-1975. He started presenting a segment called ‘Humdrum’ and by the year’s end, he’d become the permanent host and a household name.

As time went on, huge ratings and Molly’s close affinity with his guests meant Countdown attracted the biggest artists in the world.

It was so influential even royalty wanted to be part of it, with the then-Prince of Wales famously stopping by for a chat in November 1977.

Molly’s chat with Charles has gone down in history. (Image: ABC)

Molly was so nervous he kept fluffing his lines and swearing, admitting to the bemused prince, “I’m sweating like a pig!”

When Prince Charles politely suggested a teleprompter might help, an unsmiling Molly replied one wasn’t available.

“I definitely stuffed that up,” Molly, now 81, later said of the bungled interview, which often appears on TV blooper shows.

Even so, he has no regrets. As Dave points out, “I’m not sure Countdown would have been as big if someone else had hosted the show.”

Celebrating Countdown 50 Years On airs 7.30pm on Saturday on ABC TV and ABC iview.

