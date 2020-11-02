David "Kochie" Koch has co-hosted Sunrise for the past 18 years. Channel Seven

WHY SUNRISE HAS WORKED

“It’s about not trying to bulls--t to your audience. Viewers can see through it.

“You’re not going to please everyone all the time and you’ve just got to be prepared for that. Some people will totally disagree with you.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost the art of agreeing to disagree and respecting each other’s opinions. You can stay friends and colleagues, and move on.”

"At the end of the day, it's about who wins the game. Each day, we've won the game," Kochie says of Sunrise's ratings success.

RATINGS SUCCESS

Nine Network’s Today has been catching up to Sunrise, recently scoring wins in the eastern states.

“We have not lost a day all year. You can win in Dubbo one week, or Wagga Wagga or Melbourne, and you can cherry pick regions. We look at the total. We’re a national show.

“At the end of the day, it’s about who wins the game. Each day, we’ve won the game.”



WHETHER HE’S MATES WITH TODAY CO-HOST, KARL STEFANOVIC

“No, not at all. I’ve met Karl a number of times at industry functions, but I don’t need new friends.

“I love the friends I’ve got and I deliberately don’t have friends in the media, because working in the media gives you a distorted view of life and your world.

“You’re in a bit of a bubble and I’ve never wanted to be in that bubble.

“That’s not to say I don’t like Karl or anyone on TV. They’re all really nice people. [But] I don’t need to be friends with them.”



MEMORABLE GUESTS

Kochie cites Father Chris Riley, from Youth Off The Streets, as one of his favourite local guests.

He’s interviewed popular stars, such as the likes of Tom Cruise, Rihanna and One Direction. And then there was the time Justin Bieber played a live show.

“It was down at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, but there were so many people police closed it down and everyone followed Justin up to the studio. Elizabeth Street had to be closed. It was mayhem.

“He was a brat, but now he’s matured.”



CONTROVERSY

In 2006, Kochie and co-host Melissa Doyle visited the family of Beaconsfield miner Todd Russell, who was trapped underground.

“When a bloke’s been down a mine trapped and says, ‘Kochie come in here,’ I’m not going to say to him, ‘Stick it.’ He gave me his miner’s tag as a thank you for being kind to his family, which I still have today and is one of my most treasured possessions. It was just a human thing to do and I’d do it again today.

“When I look back, the most hurtful thing was to be called an ‘ambulance chaser’ for doing that.”



FAMILY AND MARRIED LIFE

Kochie and his wife of 41 years, Libby, have four children and six grandchildren – his newest grandchild is Ella, who has a wild mop of hair “like a punk rocker”.

What’s his secret to love and a long marriage?

“Sticking through the tough times and not giving in. She [Libby] and I are very different personalities, but we’re like any normal couple that goes through good times and really tough times.

“And we’ve worked through them together. And I love the spot we’re in now.”

