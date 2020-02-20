David Koch has joked about rival Karl Stefanovic

‘[Karl] said she didn’t have enough opinions and he wanted her to step up. He actually sounded angry and said he was going to start pushing hard and that she needed to do that if she wanted to stay on the show,’ the driver said.

Karl also allegedly moaned that friend and costar Richard Wilkins ‘kept all the entertainment contacts close to his chest and doesn’t share anything.’

The host also allegedly spoke of Nine management, who he supposedly described as being out of touch.

‘[Karl] said they didn’t know anything... Both the brothers clearly think they are better than what they do and spent a lot of time complaining,’ the Uber driver said.

Kochie’s naughty dig comes amid a ratings downtown for TODAY which many are seeing as a humiliation for the Nine network.

The show on Tuesday produced its direst ratings since the controversial host came back on board, earning just 173,000 viewers in the metro market.

Meanwhile Sunrise hit 272,000 metro viewers, and the ABC’s decidedly less commercial News Breakfast outpaced Karl with 178,000.

This is the second day in a row that TODAY has sunk beneath the waves in the highly competitive breakfast TV market, with the latest numbers beneath the average brought in by the prior team of Deborah Knight and Georgie Gardner.