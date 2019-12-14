Steve Price

On suggestions Deb Knight will replace him after filling in on the shift, he said: "She is very competent. She has had a hard year on the Today show so if she gets a new opportunity, that’s great for her."

Of course she is no stranger to Nine's devil-may-care attitude at the moment.

She was also pushed out of her role as Today host alongside Georgie Gardner to make way for the return of Nine's former cash cow-turned-fallen son, Karl Stefanovic.

Stefanovic will return to Nine's Today in 2020 with Allison Langdon by his side.

Deb Knight and Georgia Gardner