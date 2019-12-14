On suggestions Deb Knight will replace him after filling in on the shift, he said: "She is very competent. She has had a hard year on the Today show so if she gets a new opportunity, that’s great for her."
Of course she is no stranger to Nine's devil-may-care attitude at the moment.
She was also pushed out of her role as Today host alongside Georgie Gardner to make way for the return of Nine's former cash cow-turned-fallen son, Karl Stefanovic.
Stefanovic will return to Nine's Today in 2020 with Allison Langdon by his side.
"I am as shocked about this as everyone else," Karl told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.
"It's not something I thought would ever come up again. I thought my time was up, but then, when I was sounded out about it, it got me thinking. It's a big job with enormous pressures and I know only too well some of those pitfalls, but it is also without question the best live TV job in Australia."
Responding to the news, Gardner said: "I was consulted two weeks ago about the future direction of the Today Show and naturally I'm disappointed with the outcome."