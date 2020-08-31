“Everyone knows that one of Karl’s best mates is Samantha Armytage, and Sam and Mel are not very close at all.” Instagram

“Mel is going back to brekkie TV,” a source tells New Idea. “It’s a good move as she knows how to do it.”

But there may be one person standing in the way of Mel’s triumphant TV return at Nine – Karl Stefanovic.

“Everyone knows that one of Karl’s best mates is Samantha Armytage, and Sam and Mel are not very close at all,” the source says.

“Nine know that he is so loyal to Sam, but he’s been told to pull his head in.”

There have long been rumours of a feud between Mel and Sam – who was her replacement at Sunrise. Sam has previously hosed down the speculation, saying talk

of a feud was simply “gossip”.

However, she added, “Women aren’t always nice to each other in the newsroom. Older women particularly aren’t always nice to younger women.”

But Karl’s concerns about Mel’s move to Today would appear misplaced. Our source says Mel could appear on Today over the summer non-ratings period, while Karl and current co-host Allison Langdon are on leave.

“Nine bosses want her for the summer Today show, which means Karl and Mel will not work together,” the source explains.

Regardless, Mel does have pals at Nine, including Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins and David Campbell.

Mel with Nine stars Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins and David Campbell. Instagram

Mel – who is also currently working on a book about her career – played coy when recently asked in an interview about a possible switch to Nine.

“Don’t think they need me, they’ve got a great team,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

But Nine aren’t having everything their way. Also said to be throwing their hat in the ring for Mel is Network Ten, where she has an ally in The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson.

Is Mel set to join Lisa at Ten? Instagram

“So much admiration for you,” Lisa posted on Instagram, following Mel’s announcement she was leaving Seven on August 21.

“After 25 hugely successful years at Channel Seven, you are, as always, a class act with your news today.”

Is Mel set to join Lisa at Ten? And after axing stars – including Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling – can the network really afford her?

KAK is back on Channel Nine! Getty

KAK's back!

Just weeks after she was sacked by Network Ten, much-loved TV presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley is on par to join Mel Doyle at the Nine Network.

And in exciting news, KAK is set to reclaim her title as daytime TV queen when she swings into a role as host of a revamped version of her old Midday show, which she hosted from 1996 to 1998.

And just last week, Kerri-Anne, 66, was spotted playing a round of golf with Nine executive, Nick Falloon.

The rumours come after Nine recently pulled Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show amid controversy surrounding an alleged “toxic work culture” at the show.