Channel Seven has announced Getty

“For 25 years, I have called Channel Seven home. I’ve had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history,” Mel said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me.

“I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our Chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude.”

Mel has enjoyed many coveted gigs including host of Sunrise. Channel Seven

James Warburton, CEO and Managing Director Seven West Media also commented on her departure.

“Melissa has deserved every success that’s come her way and has been a huge part of the Network. On behalf of everyone at Seven West Media I want to wish Mel the very best and thank her for everything she’s done for the Seven Network,” he said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me," Mel said. Gety

Meanwhile, Seven Network Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson, added: “From reporting to presenting to mentoring her colleagues, Mel has been a fundamental part of the Seven Network’s News and Public Affairs team for more than two decades.

“Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of. On behalf of all her former and current colleagues here at Seven, I’d like to thank her for contributing so much to our successes and wish her every success in her next endeavour.”

"I think change is really healthy," Mel said last year after her show Sunday Night was axed. Channel Seven

In December last year, Mel spoke with the Australian Women’s Weekly about her career shortly after Sunday Night was axed and what she thought the future held for her.

"I think change is really healthy," she insisted.

"Change keeps you fresh, keeps you invigorated, keeps you thinking. Having said that, I loved Sunday Night and we were all disappointed but these things happen and now maybe I can find a way to fit new things into my schedule – like this trip with [daughter] Talia that we've been talking about.

"When I left Sunrise [in 2013, she was replaced on the couch by Samantha Armytage] and it was a case of 'what's next?' I remember saying to myself, 'I'm just going to throw my arms open to the universe and say yes to everything and see what happens.' And look at the amazing things that have come since."