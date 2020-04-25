Sunrise stars Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr have playfully walked off set after David 'Kochie' Koch made a "disgusting" joke. Channel 7

The studio then burst into laughter before Nat said: "Okay, I'm going."

Sam then joined Nat as she looked on in disbelief.

“I’m with Nat. See ya! That’s disgusting,” Armytage joked as she left Kochie by himself at the news desk.

The funny clip comes after Sam returned to the Sunrise studio after taking a long break due to a chest infection.

In the funny clip posted online, Armytage quizzes her colleague on how he unwinds before bed.

Despite whispers she may have been battling coronavirus, Sam quashed rumours when she revealed she was trying to overcome a respiratory illness following the recent bushfires.

Nat and Sam playfully walked off set.

In a message posted to her Instagram Story, Sam announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam wrote at the time.

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage previously announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection.

The TV presenter went on to say that she didn’t have coronavirus but given the COVID-19 situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.