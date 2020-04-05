Sunrise star Samantha Armytage has shared an adorable self-isolation pic with her boyfriend, Richard Lavender. Instagram

The pair even showed off their super casual footwear. Instagram

The photos come weeks after Sam revealed why she hasn't appeared on Sunrise of late.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 43-year-old announced she was taking some time off as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam captioned a photo of herself.

Sam recently revealed to fans why she hasn't appeared on Sunrise as of late. Instagram

Sam went on to say that she doesn’t have coronavirus, but given the current situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage. Getty

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.

Sam then urged her fans to take additional precautions during the pandemic, writing: “Please everyone be careful and take care of each other.”