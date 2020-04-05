Sunrise star Samantha Armytage has shared an adorable self-isolation pic with her boyfriend, Richard Lavender.
The TV-star took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her businessman beau watching the races from her couch amid the coronavirus pandemic which is crippling the globe.
One photo showed the couple cuddled up on the lounge, while the other showed the pair sporting slippers and socks as they watched the race.
“Ready for Randwick. Trackside styling by.... me [laughing face emoji],” read the photos caption.
“The best bits: no queue for the loo. No heels,” she added next to the snap alongside a party emoji.
Sam and Richard went public with their relationship in November last year, when they posed together for Who magazine's Sexiest People edition.
The pair even showed off their super casual footwear.
The photos come weeks after Sam revealed why she hasn't appeared on Sunrise of late.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the 43-year-old announced she was taking some time off as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection.
“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam captioned a photo of herself.
Sam recently revealed to fans why she hasn't appeared on Sunrise as of late.
Sam went on to say that she doesn’t have coronavirus, but given the current situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.
Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage.
“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.
Sam then urged her fans to take additional precautions during the pandemic, writing: “Please everyone be careful and take care of each other.”