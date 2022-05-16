Dami's husband, Noah Kim, also shared the joyous news on his own account, writing: "Welcome to the world “Harrison Noah Kim”."

The Eurovision contender delighted fans in December when she revealed she was expecting.

“I got a gig booked in Brisbane for May 2022 at the maternity ward...” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time.

Dami’s husband Noah also shared his joy at the news.

“I am going to be a father. Life is full of surprises,” he wrote.

Dami announced the exciting news that she was expecting back in December. Instagram

The bub joins the loved-up couple who have been together for over a decade and married in Seoul back in 2012.

Speaking previously with The Daily Telegraph, the first-time mum spoke about how her long-term relationship keeps her grounded.

“We got married a year before the whole talent show thing, so he’s been there with me through all of it,” she told the publication. “It’s really good to have him there, he understands everything I’ve been through and goes through the changes with me.”

She added, “Even though I’m the one in the spotlight he has been there with me.”

Dami has been married to husband Noah since 2012. Instagram

Dami Im is known for achieving the highest Eurovision score for Australia back in 2016. Her song Sound of Silence put her in second place with a total of 511 points.

Before her first Eurovision appearance, Dami won the fifth season of The X Factor Australia and subsequently received a recording contract with Sony.

After winning The X Factor, Dami released her debut and winner's single Alive, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart. This was followed by the release of her self-titled second studio album, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and went platinum.

Congrats to the new parents!