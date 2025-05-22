New person of interest named in William Tyrrell investigation

The mystery of William Tyrrell’s 2014 disappearance has faced another shocking twist, with a new claim over where the toddler’s body could be buried.

Advertisement

As revealed in this week’s Witness: William Tyrrell podcast episode, a person has come forward to claim William is buried near the ‘Bird Tree’ on the NSW Mid North Coast, which is located 20 minutes from where he vanished.

The claims were allegedly made by the brother of a convicted paedophile, who was originally named as a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation into William’s disappearance.

William was three years old when he went missing from a home in Kendall, NSW. (Credit: AAP)

William’s foster parents, who legally cannot be named, reported the then-three-year-old boy missing on September 12, 2014. At the time, they were visiting William’s foster grandmother in Kendall, NSW.

Advertisement

He has never been seen since.

The foster parents have repeatedly denied any knowledge or involvement in William’s disappearance. No one has been charged.

The ‘Bird Tree’ is a well-known landmark on the NSW mid-north coast. (Credit: Supplied)

The new allegations about the location of William’s body were revealed as part of an investigation into NSW man, Frank Abbott, who is currently in prison for child sex offences.

Advertisement

The podcast investigation spoke to two unnamed men, currently living in a house where Abbott once lived. These men claim they heard shocking details from Abbott’s now deceased brother, Jeffrey ‘Bluey’ Abbott.

Jeffrey reportedly told one of the men that Abbott had said “he did do it” and that William was “buried up on Big Bird Mountain there, where the big tree is”.

Frank Abbott was named a person of interest in the disappearance of William Tyrrell. (Credit: Supplied)

Former NSW homicide detective Peter Hogan said this area should now be thoroughly searched.

Advertisement

He also said Abbott “must be thoroughly investigated by police and he must be subpoenaed to give evidence at the coronial inquest”.

“A thorough investigative search is required to be conducted by police at Bird Tree to locate Williams’ remains, or rule out the location,” he said.

“You cannot simply ignore the possibility that he may or may not be buried there.”

He also called for the coroner to make sure these claims are aired in the inquest.

Advertisement

There have been calls for police to search the area surrounding the Bird Tree following the latest shocking claims. (Credit: Supplied)

“It’s important to know that hearsay evidence is admissible in a Coronial Court, so your evidence is vitally important to the Coronial Inquest and to bringing William home,” Peter said.

“The reality is, William has been missing for 10 years, the system has failed him, no stone should be left unturned, every line of inquiry has to be exhausted until William is found. To do anything less is unacceptable and an injustice to a little three-year-old boy.”

“Clearly the cops have looked at Abbott otherwise, they wouldn’t have the phone calls. The inquest is the best place to thrash this out now. Let the system take its course and see what comes from it.”

Advertisement

Abbott has reportedly privately denied any role in William’s disappearance and did not respond to questions from news.com.au, which first reported the revelations.

If you know anything about what happened to William, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.