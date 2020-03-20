Scott and Emma's wedding was a hotbed for COVID-19 Instagram

The happy couple were already on honeymoon in the Maldives when they first found out their do was a hotbed for the disease, after pals text confirming two of their guests had tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to SMH, Scott said the news "turned our world upside down, we just did not see it coming".

"Throughout all this our priority was to bunker down and take care of each other, to keep in contact with everyone and try to get through all the craziness ... it has been a hectic and difficult time ..., it was not what we were expecting to have to deal with after our wedding, which was perfect," the Sydney advertising creative who is better known by his celebrity alter ego Jimmy Niggles told the publication.

While the pair were in the idyllic setting of the Maldives, they were in the perfect place to self-isolate.

The newlyweds have since returned to Sydney and, according to the publication, have tested negative for the coronavirus that spread throughout their wedding party.

"It's insane. We were kissing and hugging people all night. We can't explain it let alone believe it," Scott told SMH on Friday afternoon.

"We started planning the wedding months ago. There was no hysteria or bans on March 6, it just wasn't on the radar."

The guests who have tested positive include NSW Senator Andrew Bragg and Sally Hawach, the pregnant daughter of ad man John Singleton.

Sally is 30 weeks pregnant with her third child and fears she may have infected her youngest child.

Taking to Instagram, she discussed her fears.

“As you can imagine this is extremely stressful. I am 30 weeks pregnant and have a 2yo and a 1yo,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My 1yo is showing signs of COVID also and is extremely sick. I am very distressed at the thought of having possibly infected anyone. I have contacted everyone I think I have been in touch with. But please if you have been in contact with me since March 6th or anyone with COVID or you show signs of sickness please self isolate.

“Self isolate anyway. If you’ve been in touch with a confirmed case and show signs of COVID please do a test immediately. COVID is serious. COVID can be lethal and it is spreading fast. Let’s stay calm but please also take isolation seriously and look out for those around us. Sending love to all.”