Almost 1,000 Coles and Woolworths workers are estimated to strike this Saturday, affecting shoppers in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, and the Australian Capital Territory.

From 10 am till noon grocery employees will walk off the job for "secure hours, secure jobs, ongoing hours and increase poverty wages" stated federal secretary Josh Cullinan of the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU).

Coles has responded that they are "committed to delivering an outcome that balances the needs of our team members, the sustainability of our business and ensures we can continue to deliver great value and experiences for our customers."

“We have a long history of bargaining in good faith with our team and will continue to do so. However, we acknowledge and respect the right of team members to take protected industrial action," a Woolworths spokesperson has replied.

WATCH NOW: How to halve your grocery bill. Article continues after video.