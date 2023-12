Coles has released its 2023 Christmas range and with 142 new festive products, this year they have gone above and beyond to make our Christmas the best one yet.

This year, Coles is offering their first-ever collectable range by Aussie chef legend Curtis Stone, available exclusively at Coles supermarkets.

From seafood, canapes and entertaining platters to desserts, decoration and gifts, Coles has everything to help their customers enjoy their Christmas.

