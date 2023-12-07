Prices start from as low as $3.99, so you'll have to be quick.

ALDI Australia has officially launched its 2023 Christmas range featuring lobster, award-winning desserts and an incredible range of Christmas hams and Turkey.

With a wide selection on Christmas meats, poultry, seafood, deli, sweets, decorations, liquor and nibbles, you can expect to find everything you need for the ULTIMATE Christmas spread.

Familiar favourites are back for another year with Australian Half Leg Ham for just $7.99 p/kg, the Specially Selected Premium Triple Smoked Half Leg Ham for $13.99 p/kg and the infamous Farmwood Turducken Roast with Cranberry and Apple Stuffing for just $29.99.

For even better value, ALDI is allowing shoppers to get themselves $10 off the total price of their Festive Selection Australia Leg Ham.

This promotion will only last THREE DAYS (8th to 10th December) but it's one you do not want to miss!

RELATED: Here's what the weather will be like on Christmas day

Keep reading to see the full ALDI Christmas range for 2023: