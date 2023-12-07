ALDI 2023 Christmas Hams Range
- Festive Selection Australia Half Leg Ham, $7.99/kg
- Specially Selected Premium Triple Smoked Half Leg Ham, $13.99/kg
- *NEW* Specially Selected Triple Smoked Quarter Portion Leg Ham, $14.99/kg
- *NEW* Festive Selection Sliced Ham off the Bone 500g, $10.99
- *NEW* Festive Selection Crackling Ham, $19.99/kg
- Festive Selection Australian Quarter Leg Portion, $11.49/kg
- Festive Selection Triple Smoked Boneless Ham, $13.99/kg
- Specially Selected Scored and Roasted Ham, $16.99/kg
- Festive Selection Glaze & Bake Ham, $23.99
ALDI 2023 Christmas Poultry Range
- Farmwood Turkey Breast Roast 1kg, $15.99
- Farmwood Stuffed Turkey Breast Roast 1kg, $17.99
- Whole Duck 2.2kg, $19.99
- Farmwood Whole Turkey 3.8kg, $29.99
- Farmwood Turducken Roast 1.5kg, $29.99
- Earth Grown Vegan No Turkey Roast 350g, $6.99
ALDI 2023 Seafood Range
- Salmon Wellington 700g, $15.99
- Lobster Tails 2pk/380g, $34.99
- Atlantic Salmon Side 700g, $22.99
- Garlic & Herb Butterfield Prawns 400g, $13.99
- Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Puff Pastry Canapes 8pk/240g, $6.99
- XL Scallops Wrapped in Maple Flavoured Bacon 6pk/270g, $13.99
- Australian Tiger Prawns 1kg, $26.99
- Lobster Puff Pastry Canapes 8pk/240g, $6.99
- Smoked Salmon 500g, $19.99
- Salmon Gravlax 250g, $10.99
- Prawn, Scallop & Lobster Bisque Pots 240g, 2pk, $9.99
- Crispy Jumbo Prawns 200g, $7.49
- Honey & Whiskey Flavoured Smoked Salmon 150g, $9.99
ALDI 2023 Entertaining Essentials
- The Antipasto Board Grazing Platter 350g, $14.99
- Specially Selected Danish Blue Salami 80g, $4.99
- Specially Selected Sliced Wild Boar Salami with Truffle 80g, $4.99
- Citterio Parma Ham Twin Value Pack (2x150g), $18.99
ALDI 2023 Curated Collection
- NEW Chocolate Cake Bombes 4pk 180g $8.99
- RETURNING 18-Month Matured Pudding 800g $18.99
- 12-Month Vintage or Gluten Free Christmas Pudding 700g $14.99
- Christmas Fruit Cake 200g $4.99
- Christmas Fruit Cake 800g $11.49
- NEW Flavoured Scottish Shortbread Rounds 150g $6.99
- Gourmet Nougat 150g $4.99
- Luxury Fudge 150g $4.99
- Butterscotch 125g $5.99
- Premium Sweet Crispbreads 150g $6.49
- Chocolate Salted Caramel Box 180g $7.99
- Scottish Shortbread Fingers 360g $12.99
- Mediterranean Style Dukkah 100g $3.99
- Australian Wild Olives 300g $6.99
- Finishing Vinegars 250ml $6.99
- Premium Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil 375ml $6.99
- Mixed Nuts Gift Jar 400g $13.99
- Curated Collection Luxury Australian Wagyu Beef Biltong 180g $19.99
In addition to ALDI's Curated Collection, there is also ALDI'S Kringle & Co:
NEW in 2023
- Salted Caramel Tarts Bombe 6pk, $6.49
- Fruit Flavoured Berry Tarts 9pk, $5.69
- New Flavour Jamaican Rum Fruit Mince Tarts 6pk 290g, $6.99
- Fruit Flavoured Lemon Tarts 9pk, $5.69
Canstar Awarded goodies
- Fruit Mince Almond Tarts 6pk 290g, $6.99
- Salted Caramel Pudding 500g, $7.49
- Chocolate Pudding 500g, $7.49
You can also shop ALDI's full range of sweets, decorations, liquor and nibbles... they have everything!
