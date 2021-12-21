Christmas Day may not be as sunny as some of us hope. Getty

Sydney

It's looking like a rainy Christmas Day is in store for Sydney, according to AccuWeather's forecasts.

Expect highs of 23 degrees on the day, with lows of just 18 degrees in the morning and evening.

Though it may not be the hot Christmas we all know and love in Australia, this is a perfect excuse to crack out a cheeky Christmas sweater - just make sure it's a light knit.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Sydney.

Brisbane

AccuWeather is predicting rain for Brisbane too, though the weather will be warmer with highs of 28 degrees.

Lows of 21 degrees mean you won't get too chilly on the day, so opt for a light dress that can withstand the humidity with a jacket or cardigan for the cooler moments.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Brisbane.

Melbourne

Melbourne will be treated to the classic hot Christmas Day so many Aussies know and love, with highs of 29 degrees.

AccuWeather isn't predicting any rain (yet) so don a fun little dress or skirt and pack your swimmers for a sun-kissed day of festivities.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Melbourne.

Adelaide

It's going to be a hot Christmas Day in Adelaide too, though AccuWeather says there will be some cloud cover on the big day.

We're expecting highs of 29 degrees and lows of 18 degrees, so make sure you accessorise with a jumper or jacket for when the temperatures drop.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Adelaide.

Canberra

It's going to be a cloudy Christmas in Canberra, where temperatures are set to max out at just 25 degrees.

AccuWeather predicts lows of just 12 degrees too, so the classic "jeans and a nice top" outfit might be your best bet on December 25.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Canberra.

Hobart

December 25 in Hobart will be typically chilly, with a mix of cloudy and sunny moments throughout the day.

The highest temperature expected right now is just 22 degrees and the lowest is 13 degrees according to AccuWeather, so crack out the Christmas jumpers and make the most of it.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Hobart.

Perth

AccuWeather is predicting a pretty mixed bag for Perth, with temperatures ranging from as low as 16 degrees to as high as 28 degrees.

It looks like there will be a mix of sunny and cloudy weather throughout the day, so make sure to dress in layers that can keep up with the changes.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Perth.

Darwin

You can almost always count on Darwin to deliver a sweltering hot Christmas Day, and AccuWeather is predicting just that for this year.

Unfortunately, the high temperatures of 35 degrees will be accompanied by a downpour of rain, so make sure you accessorise with an umbrella on December 25.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Darwin.

