Chocolate Malteser Pavlova Stack Supplied

Chocolate Malteser Pavlova Stack

Is it even an Aussie Christmas if there’s no pavlova? This double-decker meringue dream will be loved by adults and kids alike thanks to the addition of chocky fave Maltesers.

If you’re going to tackle a pav, make sure you invest in a decent electric stand mixer, such as the Kenwood Chef XL Titanium. Its generous 6.7L bowl can whisk up to 16 egg whites to billowing perfection, so it makes light work of the mere 8 needed for this recipe.

View the recipe here.

Christmas Trifle Supplied

Christmas Trifle

Trifles are perfect for a buffet-style Christmas lunch. Not only does this layered dessert make a spectacular centerpiece, but all you have to do to serve it is pop a big spoon next to it and let everyone help themselves.

This one features port wine jelly crystals, sweet dessert wine, and vanilla bean for that extra special touch.

View the recipe here.

Mango and Raspberry Pavlova Supplied

Mango and Raspberry Pavlova

It’s a classic for a reason. The combination of mixed fruit, sweet cream, and dark chocolate is the flavour equivalent of a Christmas carol. This recipe brings the X(mas)-Factor with raspberry coulis garnishing the pavlovas.

View the recipe here.

Gingerbread Fluff Sponge Cake Supplied

Gingerbread Fluff Sponge Cake

The French know a thing or two about desserts, and this traditional cake is no exception. Made with a sponge roll, this version is extra Christmassy with its gingerbread flavour.

The cake element can even be made up to two months ahead and frozen, giving you more time for other things on the big day.

View the recipe here.

Cherry Pie Cheesecake Supplied

Cherry Pie Cheesecake

Cherries, cheesecake, and Christmas all start with ‘ch’. Coincidence? We think not! We believe this summer dessert is one of the best ways to showcase the Australian cherry season.

View the recipe here.

Red Velvet Layer Cake Supplied

Red Velvet Layer Cake

We know it’s hard to believe, but there are people out there who don’t like traditional Christmas pudding (gasp!). So you can shock and delight them when you cut open this pud to reveal it’s a red velvet cake with a white chocolate cream cheese filling.

That sounds like our kind of surprise!

View the recipe here.

Gluten Free Fig, Rum and Raisin Loaf Supplied

Gluten-Free Fig, Rum and Raisin Loaf

It’s 36°C outside, and you’re sweltering through a full roast lunch of turkey, pork, and four kinds of potatoes… sound familiar? Well, if you just can’t give up the turkey (and really, we can’t blame you), let dessert cool you down. Plus, this is gluten-free AND you can make it in advance.

View the recipe here.