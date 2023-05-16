Update your kitchen in style with major sales on counter top appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Breville, Nespresso and more. Instagram /@kitchenaid

What brands are participating?

Because we consider ourselves the shopping experts and sniffers out of sales, we have found the best brands offering discounts on appliances and tech for the home.

Myer

Enjoy up to 20 per cent off kitchen appliances like microwaves, kettles and crock pots, laundry essentials and more.

They're also offering amazing discounts on major luxury brands like Dyson, Nespresso, Breville and more.

SHOP NOW

The Good Guys

Score between 10 to 20 per cent off big ticket items like washers, fridges, TVs and more using the code CLICKNOW.

Prepare for the winter with heaters and air purifiers or red-do the kitchen with the best quality cooking appliances the site has to offer.

SHOP NOW

Kogan

Famous for their affordable offers on everything from beauty to electronics and everything in between, Kogan are offering up to 65 per cent off appliances and white goods.

SHOP NOW

David Jones

Don't miss out on the opportunity to save on splurge-worthy luxury items like Dyson vacuums and Breville barista coffee machines while you can.

David Jones are offering a variety of discounts on covetable home appliances and products.

SHOP NOW

KitchenAid

Indulge in candy coloured kitchen appliances that look as good on the counter as the food you'll make with them.

KitchenAid are offering an extra 10 per cent off sitewide using the code FRENZY10.

SHOP NOW

The best appliance deals to score during Click Frenzy 2023

Not sure where to start wit your shopping? Scroll on to find our top picks and what's on our wishlist this Click Frenzy.

Nespresso

Nespresso by Delonghi Vertuo Pop bundle, $255.20 (usually $319) at Myer

Make a statement and make your morning cuppa in style with this bold and beautiful little machine from Nespresso and Delonghi. This bundle includes the small but mighty machine and comes with a selection of coffee pods to experiment with.

SHOP NOW

Hisense

Hisense Freestanding dishwasher, $539.10 (usually $599) at The Good Guys

If you're looking to update your dishwasher during the sale you can hardly look past this option from Hisense. With a 4.5 star water rating to reduce water consumption, a higher temperature final rinse to ensure dry dishes and 14 place settings to fit everything in one go - what more could you ask for?

SHOP NOW

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Artisan mixer, $839.20 (usually $1049) at Myer

The most aesthetically-pleasing kitchen top mixer you could ever shop - the Artisan mixer comes with all of the accessories to whip up delicious baked goods, pies, breads and more.

It even won the Canstar satisfaction award two years running for customer satisfaction, so if you've been umming and ahhing about making the purchase - now is the time.

SHOP NOW

Kogan

XXXL Digital air fryer oven, $89.99 at Kogan

Air fryer's have been the talk of the town for good reason, cook your food quicker, healthier and easier with the use of one handy appliance.

Kogan are offering their XXXL digital air fryer majorly discounted, and it boasts energy-saving features, a large capacity, rotisserie food rotation and more.

SHOP NOW

Dyson

Dyson V11, $799 (usually $1199) at Myer

Save $400 on cult-vaccum brand Dyson during Myer's May Frenzy sale.

The V11 features 60 per cent more suction than previous models and up to 60 minutes of fade free power. Reach every corner of the house with its multiple attachments to suck up every piece of dirt or cobwebs in the house, leaving it sparkling.

SHOP NOW

Hisense

Hisense Wine cellar, $401.40 (usually $446) at The Good Guys

For every good wine lover, a wine cellar is one of those wish list items. This mini fridge from Hisense can hold up to 30 of your finest bottles, fits beautifully into any space and has a tempered glass door to additionally help protect your wine from UV rays.

SHOP NOW

SMEG

SMEG Kettle, $249 (usually $269) at David Jones

SMEG appliances are a stand out on any kitchen counter, and as simple as a kettle is - the vintage look to this option from SMEG instantly elevates any kitchen.

SHOP NOW

LG

LG Front load washer, $619.20 (usually $688) at The Good Guys

Upgrade your laundry in style with this LG front loader with AI driven Intelligent Fabric Care, Smart control and more.

Experience the new generation of home appliances with these modern adaptions.

SHOP NOW

LEAD IMAGE: Instagram /@myer

WATCH: Justine Schofield top cooking gadgets