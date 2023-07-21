The best front loader washing machines of 2023

Are you convinced of the benefits of front loaders? Below are some of our top picks for options to shop right now.

LG

LG 9kg front loader washing machine, $1296 at The Good Guys

This sleek front loader has a five star water and energy rating and hold up to 9kg worth of laundry, making it a worthy investment for big families who may be looking to splurge and save in the long run.

It has 11 types of settings that can be optimised for each wash and a high spin rate to ensure minimal left over moisture.

LG

LG 14kg front loader washing machine, $1499 at Bing Lee

Using AI technology, this washing machine will asses the weight of the load and softness of fabric before automatically adjusting its wash to suit your laundry.

It also features a steam function which is great for allergy sufferers as it will open up fibres and reduce exposure to allergens and bacteria.

Haier

Haier Front load washer, $546 at The Good Guys

A great option for those wanting to save some cash whilst still enjoying a 4.5 water and energy rating. It has a range of settings to fit any type of laundry you may be washing, and will dry clothes faster with a 1200 rpm spin speed.

Fisher & Paykal

Fisher & Paykel Front loader machine with steam refresh, $864 (usually $1199) at Appliances Online

Not only will this washing machine make your everyday laundry load a manageable task but you can deodorise and de-wrinkle lightly worn clothes with its game changing steam refresh function.

Other game-changing functions include mid-wash pauses for forgotten socks, 13 wash programs for anything from wool to bedding and a quiet SmartDrive motor.

Samsung

Samsung Front loader washing machine, $849 (usually $1049) at The Good Guys

Deep clean your clothes with the Steam Clean function that will attack 99.99 per cent of bacteria and allergens, leaving your laundry squeaky clean.

The BubbleWash and BubbleSoak functions will also ensure your clothes are fully soaked in detergent for optimum cleaning.

Haier

Haier Front loader washing machine with UV protect, $899 at Bing Lee

This sleek and stylish washing machine will not only save you on energy and water usage, the premium UV fabric care function uses light to kill bacteria.

A great machine for people on the go, you can also speed up washes or select express washes to get your chores done quickly.

Bosch

Bosch Serie 8 front load washing machine, $1233 (usually $1849) at Appliances Online

A reliable choice of washing machine, this Bosch Serie 8 has thorough wash cycles to ensure your clothes are cleaned properly every time.

Experience ultimate efficiency with the ActiveWater Plus and EcoSilence Drive technologies, working harmoniously to minimise water and electricity consumption. Inside the unit is the VarioDrum's wave-droplet design, expertly crafted to tackle stubborn dirt while treating your garments with the utmost care.

