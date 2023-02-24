The best bath towels to create a spa like shower
Sheridan Living Textures bath towel, $39.95 at THE ICONIC
The experts of home textiles, these lush bath towels are made using Hygro technology which is a unique terry cotton weave for extra absorbency.
Australian House & Garden cotton towel, $40 at Myer
These chic stone coloured towels add a modern touch to any bathroom and feel luxurious thanks to their heavy weight due to the high quality Australian cotton used.
by Until Dock & Bay retreat towel, $79.95 at Hardtofind
This waffle fabric towel is extra absorbent and supersized, made from 100 per cent recycled materials. It adds a bold colour touch to the bathroom and even comes with a pouch for storage.
Tekla Cotton terry towel, $95 at THE ICONIC
Tekla creates 100 per cent organic cotton textiles with a heavy feel for comfort and they'll last for years to come.
Weft Textiles Double towel set, $275 at Hardtofind
Using 60 per cent organic cotton and 40 per cent hemp, this towel set is made here in Australia and includes two extra large towels for a truly plushy shower time.
Kip&Co Morning Glory Turkish towel, $109 at THE ICONIC
Add some colour to your bathroom décor with Kip&Co's Turkish towels that are soft and thick with cotton towelling fabric.
Bloom Stripes towel, $99 at Hommey.
For the bathroom or the beach, these super sweet colourways are a contemporary bathroom essential.
Heritage Luxury Egyptian towel, $35 at Myer
Egyptian cotton is famous for its extra long fibres that create exceptionally smooth yarns. Available in a huge range of colourways, this sage hue is a stunning bathroom accent.
Royal Comfort 4-piece cotton bamboo set, $22.99 at Catch.com.au
You don't need to blow the bank to update the bathroom, this stark white set includes two bath towels and a hand and wash towel for a complete textile rework.
Hand-knotted six piece set, $69.95 (usually $99) at Temple & Webster
A complete set made from 100 per cent Turkish cotton, their stylish design adds texture to your bathroom design.
Bambury Paloma Turkish cotton towel, $14.99 at Matt Blatt
Super soft and the whimsical pom pom like tufts create a fun element to your bathroom.
Linen House Nara cotton bamboo towel, $39.99 at Myer
Bamboo cotton is an allergy friendly material with antibacterial properties. These earthy, clay colours are perfect for a warmer toned décor scheme.
