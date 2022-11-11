HelloFresh Christmas Box. HelloFresh

HelloFresh is launching a new range of Festive Faves recipes, including a selection of Christmas classics with a twist - perfect for weeknight meals or entertaining at home.

You can cook up a delicious feast with the 2022 Christmas Box, available to order now until December 14, and will be delivered to you before Christmas Day.

Get the HelloFresh Christmas Box now here.

Marley Spoon Christmas Box. Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is the perfect Christmas Foodie’s hack for delicious, healthy, easy meals delivered right to your door ready to be put on the table in 30 mins or less.

There’s something to suit everyone's tastes and lifestyle, with family-friendly, healthy, vegetarian, vegan, fast and no added gluten meals.

Get the Marley Spoon Christmas Box now here.

Dinnerly Christmas Box. Dinnerly

It’s the time of year for excitement around holidays, get-togethers and yummy dinners, and Dinnerly is making Christmas easy, tasty and cost-effective with dishes everyone will love - including fussy eaters.

You can choose from over 40+ chef-designed recipes, including a special Christmas range from mains, sides, feasts, bundles (great for entertaining big groups) or sweet treats and more.

Get the Dinnerly Christmas Box now here.

EveryPlate Food Box. EveryPlate

Get quality ingredients and simple 4-step recipes delivered to your door this Christmas so you can cook a worthy feast for the whole family.

While EveryPlate isn’t offering a Christmas-themed meal kit this year, you can still pick your recipes and put yourself in control of dinner.

Get the EveryPlate Food Box now here.