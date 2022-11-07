Add a personal touch to your dining table with place cards

Place cards are a perfect way for you to separate the kids and adults, leaving all the wine on your end of the table. You can even get the kids involved with design or adding a fun cryptic message on the place cards as a clue for people to guess where they’re sitting.

Chill your drinks nice and early

Chilling your beverages a night or two before hosting your Christmas lunch makes you the perfect entertainer on the day. Ensuring your fridge is stocked with a variety of alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages not only provides for all your guests, but gives you less time worrying about buying ice (or running out of drinks) on the day.

Ham it up on time

The key to being the best entertainer this Christmas is to ensure the ham in the middle of the table is sitting in all its juicy glory. But how do you cook it to perfection? The Westinghouse 90cm Pyrolytic Multifunction 14 Oven has an inbuilt programmable timer so that you can choose your start and finish times, helping you get your ham to that delicious crispy, golden texture we all love! You can get on with cooking without worrying about hovering around an oven, letting you focus on the guests at your table.

Organise your food

Planning your menu and writing a shopping list in advance will help you figure out what needs to be done come Christmas day. A food preparation schedule lets you gather all ingredients and consider how long each dish takes to make, including refrigerating, baking, marinating, or freezing. Buying or picking a dessert you can make well ahead of time is a must for you to enjoy Christmas lunch stress-free.

Set the mood

Choose a Christmas playlist and get in the Christmas spirit! Putting together a Christmas playlist of jingles and go-to carols can truly get everyone in the mood! You can light some candles and gather table runners and napkins to create a Christmassy vibe in your home that is sure to keep the festive spirit high in your household.