Chris Hemsworth just made a HUGE bushfire donation
So lovely!
Chris Hemsworth and his family are the latest in a long list of celebrities that have donated money to Australian bushfire relief efforts.
The Thor star took to Instagram to announce a $1 million donation "to support the fight against bushfires in Australia".
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth announces huge bushfire donation
“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars,” Chris wrote in the Instagram caption.
“Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.
“Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”
Chris Hemsworth and his family have made a $1 million donation.
Instagram
Chris’ younger brother, Liam Hemsworth also shared the post on his own page.
The country music singer confirmed the news via Instagram: “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU”
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest celebrities to donate money to Australian bushfire relief.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️
"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said.
"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.
"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."