Chris Hemsworth and his family have made a $1 million donation. Instagram

Chris’ younger brother, Liam Hemsworth also shared the post on his own page.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban announced on Sunday that they were donating a staggering $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services.

The country music singer confirmed the news via Instagram: “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest celebrities to donate money to Australian bushfire relief. Getty

Singer Pink also pledged a whopping $500,000.

Taking to Twitter, the US artist expressed her distress at the country's current emergency.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."