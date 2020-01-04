Pink Getty

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

People around the world have jumped at the chance to be able to help out those battling the catastrophic blazes Australia has faced this bushfire season.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber's fundraiser has raised more than $14 million for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donations Fund, prompting a worldwide fan base to contribute.

With conditions set to worsen in Victoria and New South Wales over the coming days and more than 100,000 hectares burnt on South Australia's Kangaroo Island, the crisis is far from over.