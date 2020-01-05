Other celebrities have also donated including pop-star Pink who has pledged a whopping $500,000.

Taking to Twitter, the US artist expressed her distress at the country's current emergency.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Meanwhile comedian Celeste Barber has been the driving force behind a Facebook campaign which has raised a staggering $17 million as of 9am (AEDT) on Sunday.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest celebrities to donate money to Australian bushfire relief. Getty

The campaign is receiving approximately $10,000 in donations every minute.

"Want to join me in supporting a good cause?" Barber wrote on the Facebook page.

"I'm raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little.

"Anything helps. Thank you for your support."