Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate a staggering amount to bushfire crisis relief
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest celebrities to donate money to Australian bushfire relief.
The husband and wife announced that they are pledging $500,000 towards frontline firefighters as the nation's bushfire crisis continues.
Both Kidman and Urban took to Instagram to announce the news, saying: “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU”
They also shared a list of ways others can help donate those battling the blazes.
Meanwhile a rep for Kidman confirmed to PEOPLE that the Sydney home she shares with her country music star husband is under threat.
“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to Rural Fire Service,” a rep for Kidman revealed.
“Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it”.
