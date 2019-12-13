Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky has offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s recently moved into $20million mansion in Byron Bay. Instagram

The Spanish actress also shared a video, which showed one of her littlies handing her a beautiful candy cane decoration, which she placed onto the Christmas tree.

In the video, the gigantic fir - which is adorned with red poinsettia flowers, sheer gold ribbons, and plenty of gold and red baubles - towers over Elsa and her brood.

Chris and Elsa only moved into their recently renovated mansion last month, and already it has been reported the couple have received complaints from neighbours, who claim it looks like a shopping centre.

While decorating their Christmas tree on Wednesday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share footage of the massive fir, which also provides a cheeky look at their luxe dwelling.

The Christmas tree footage comes after it was recently revealed the Hemsworth brothers reportedly purchased another 35-hectare property down the road from Chris’ mega mansion.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Hemsworths' new 35-hectare property in Broken Head is a stone's throw from where Chris lives with Elsa and their three children.

The brothers have expanded their Byron Bay property holdings, splashing out $4.25m on a near but non-beachfront purchase on the NSW coast.

The new property is a short distance from the $20 million mansion Chris and Elsa recently finished on their Byron hinterland block.

Liam was also in Byron Bay in September when the sale of the property known as Cactus Cottage was signed off, just three weeks after his public split with Miley.