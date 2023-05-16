Hamish Blake is the top paid on-screen Nine talent. Nine

Karl Stefanovic has been the co-host of the Today Show since 2005. For 18 years he has been at the helm of the daily live breakfast show. He is considered one of Australia's most popular presenters, which has earnt him three Gold Logies and three Logies for Most Popular Presenter.

Karl Stefanovic has co-hosted the Today Show for 18 years. Instagram

According to The Australian's sources, other talent in the $1.5 million bracket include Allison Langdon (former Today Show host and present host of A Current Affair) and Scott Cam (The Block).

Karl's present Today Show co-host Sarah Abo is said to earn $800 000, where she is said to be joined by host of Love Island Sophie Monk.

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic pranks Allison Langdon. Article continues after video.

At the top of Channel Nine's payroll, however, is 2GB's Ray Hadley, who earns $3.5 million a year - not shabby!