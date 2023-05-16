Hamish Blake revealed to be paid more than Channel Nine counterpart Karl Stefanovic
The LEGO Masters star earns over 30% more than the Today Show host.
The salaries of Channel Nine's highest paid stars have been revealed, and many are shocked to see who came out on top.
As reported by The Australian, senior insiders at Nine revealed that Hamish Blake pulls in $2 million a year for his hosting position on LEGO Masters. This makes him Nine's top paid on-screen talent, raking in a cool $500 thousand more than other channel veterans Karl Stefanovic and Scott Cam (who earn $1.5 million a year for their respective roles).
Commencing his hosting gig in 2019 when LEGO Masters Australiafirst aired, Hamish has hosted five seasons of the family favourite show. This has earned him a Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television as well as the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.
Hamish Blake is the top paid on-screen Nine talent.
Karl Stefanovic has been the co-host of the Today Show since 2005. For 18 years he has been at the helm of the daily live breakfast show. He is considered one of Australia's most popular presenters, which has earnt him three Gold Logies and three Logies for Most Popular Presenter.
Karl Stefanovic has co-hosted the Today Show for 18 years.
According to The Australian'ssources, other talent in the $1.5 million bracket include Allison Langdon (former Today Show host and present host of A Current Affair) and Scott Cam (TheBlock).
Karl's present Today Show co-host Sarah Abo is said to earn $800 000, where she is said to be joined by host of Love Island Sophie Monk.
At the top of Channel Nine's payroll, however, is 2GB's Ray Hadley, who earns $3.5 million a year - not shabby!