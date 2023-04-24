Sarah Abo likes to keep her relationship with her husband pretty private. Instagram

“It’s so unlike Karl, who talks about Jasmine and his four kids all the time,” quips the insider.

Thanks to Sarah’s secrecy, little is known about Cyrus, except that he works as an international trader in the steel industry. The couple both graduated from Melbourne’s Monash University, with Cyrus completing his Bachelor of Arts in History and Bachelor of Business degrees the same year Sarah commenced her journalism studies.

The pair tied the knot on December 15, 2012. At the time, Sarah was working for Network Ten. She then joined SBS before Nine scooped her up for 60 Minutes. After being named Allison Langdon’s Today successor earlier this year, the self-confessed “real Melbourne girl” farewelled her home city and beloved Collingwood football team and relocated to Sydney with Cyrus.

Sarah says her husband has been amazing as they both get used to the early starts that come with brekkie TV.

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's proud dad moment as daughter Harper starts kindy

“He does stay awake when I get out of bed at three, but then quickly goes back to sleep. We’ve adjusted,” she revealed in a rare interview.

Family has long been important to Sarah. Proud of her Syrian heritage, she has spoken of the sacrifices her parents made when they moved from Damascus to Australia more than 30 years ago to make a better life for Sarah and her two younger sisters.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!