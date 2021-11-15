Bindi shared a loving message for Chandler on his birthday. Instagram

She went on to add: "You carry kindness and sunshine in your heart, no matter the challenge. You walk through life with strength and give your time to anyone who needs a helping hand.

"You make our little family smile all the time and you remind me daily to take a breath and appreciate the now. Plus, your smile always makes my heart skip a beat. You’re the very best, babe. I love you. Forever and forever."

Bindi also made sure to celebrate Chandler with special birthday festivities, including an amazing cake inspired by the zoo.

"Celebrating my best friend. Cake inspired by the most amazing rhinoceros Dad here at Australia Zoo - DJ," Bindi shared, alongside several images of herself, Chandler and Grace.

Grace stole the show with her adorable smile! Instagram

Bindi's brother Robert also wished his brother-in-law a happy birthday, and took to Instagram to share several snaps of himself and Chandler together.

"Happy 25th @chandlerpowell! You’re a great mate, a rad dad and an all-round legend!" he penned.

Terri was not far behind with a message of her own for Chandler, as she took to Twitter to post a sweet family photo and said: "Happy 25th @chandlerpowell! You’re a great mate, a rad dad and an all-round legend!"

Australia Zoo also shared a birthday tribute for Chandler on Instagram: "Happy Birthday, @chandlerpowell. We’re so proud that you’re part of our Zoo Crew."

The Irwins made sure Chandler felt the love on his special day. Twitter

Taking a moment to reflect on the milestone birthday, Chandler himself shared a message to Instagram, along with several snaps of the celebrations.

"Quarter of a century! Feeling very loved and grateful. 25 years down with a whole lot of life ahead to be spent together as a family," he said.

"I love my girls more than anything. Thank you everyone for the kind birthday messages," Chandler added.

It marks his first birthday as a dad to his and Bindi's daughter Grace, who the couple welcomed on March 25 this year.

