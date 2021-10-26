"Expectation vs. Reality." Instagram

Bindi's husband Chandler Powell also took to his Instagram to share a pic of Grace, writing: "Our Grace is 7 months."

"As I write this she is saying ‘ah-goo’ and blowing raspberries. I’m so proud. We love you, sweetheart!"

The photos were taken by proud uncle Robert Irwin, who no doubt had plenty of fun shooting with his little niece.

The family are smitten with baby Grace. Instagram

The Irwins have been keeping fans in the loop as Grace continues to grow, and Bindi recently shared her adorable signature pose for photos.

"Our angel and sunshine every day," the proud mum began.

"Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo. Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description."

Grace has plenty of memories with her family. Instagram

It's hard to believe that it's already been seven months since Grace was born, with the little wildlife warrior growing up right before our very eyes.

And, Bindi and her family have made sure that Grace is surrounded by family, love, and animals of course.

