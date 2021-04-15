Robert couldn't be more proud to be an uncle to Grace. Instagram

In the photos, Robert looks adoringly at the two-week-old bub, and if the smile on his face says anything, he's already completely smitten!

Proud mum Bindi also chimed in, hinting that Grace may just be feeling the same about her dear uncle Robert.

"Grace’s little smile in the last picture," she commented under the photos.

"Here’s to many wonderful adventures ahead. We love you!" she wrote.

Grace's little smile was caught on camera! Instagram

Proud dad Chandler also commented under Robert's photo: "The beginning of the best adventure!"

The Irwins also shared a new family photo in front of the zoo, with Bindi, Chandler, Terri, and Robert, who is holding Grace, all posing for the camera.

"Three generations of Wildlife Warriors," they captioned the photo.

"Grace Warrior is absolutely beautiful."

"Three generations of Wildlife Warriors." Instagram

Bindi and her husband Chandler welcomed their first daughter Grace into the world on March 25th, which just so happens to be the couple's wedding anniversary.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️" Bindi penned on Instagram.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

Since welcoming her into the world, Bindi, along with her family, have been constantly sharing updates on baby Grace.

Bindi and her family have been constantly sharing updates on baby Grace. Instagram

The family has also announced that a candid new documentary is being released to detail Bindi's pregnancy journey.

The documentary, called Crikey! It’s A Baby!, is set to air May 22 at 6.30pm on Animal Planet, and will follow the Irwins as they prepare for the birth of little Grace.

We can expect to see Terri throwing a baby shower, Chandler surprising Bindi on her last day of work at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, and the two preparing their overnight bags for their upcoming trip to the hospital.