Baby Grace (left) and baby Bindi (right) share quite the resemblance. Instagram

There's no denying baby Grace shares a striking resemblance to her mum Bindi when she was a bub.

However, as Bindi has turned her Instagram comments off, we don't have any backup on this as of yet.

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first daughter Grace into the world on March 25th, which just so happens to be the couple's wedding anniversary.

The new parents welcomed their little one into the world on March 25th - which also doubles as their wedding anniversary. Instagram

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️" Bindi penned on INstagram

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Since the announcement, it has been revealed that a candid new documentary is being released documenting Bindi's pregnancy journey.

A new documentary is being released which document's Bindi's pregnancy journey. Instagram

The documentary, called Crikey! It’s A Baby!, will follow the Irwins as they prepare for the birth of little Grace.

We can expect to see Terri throwing a baby shower, Chandler surprising Bindi on her last day of work at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, and the two preparing their overnight bags for their upcoming trip to the hospital.

It's set to air May 22 at 6.30pm on Animal Planet. We can't wait!

