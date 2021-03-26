Meanwhile, over on his own Instagram page, doting dad Chandler gushed over his baby girl.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote.

"You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️"

Bindi's brother Robert was one of the first to send his well wishes and shared a photo of himself cradling his new niece.

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️" Robert wrote.



"This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Congratulations to Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell who have welcomed their first child. Instagram

As the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, Bindi has grown up in the spotlight and her pregnancy was unsurprisingly a public affair.

She shared insights into the journey along the way, keeping fans updated with each and every milestone.

Bindi and her wakeboarder beau Chandler first announced they were expecting last August, taking to Instagram to reveal the exciting news.

Shortly after their wedding, Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting their first child. Instagram

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Fans followed Bindi's pregnancy every step of the way. Instagram

The Australia Zoo wildlife warrior regularly shared photos of her growing baby bump and even described the moment she first found out she was pregnant just months after they tied the knot in March.

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

“This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

Congratulations to Bindi, Chandler and the whole Irwin family!

The wildlife warrior made sure to show off her growing baby bump along the way. Instagram

