In the lead up to becoming a grandmother, Terri, who is just 56, revealed the name she wanted to be called, and it is far from the more traditional names used for nanas.

But in a new interview with pregnancy website The Bump, Bindi Irwin, who was yet to give birth, had revealed the family finally settled on a sweet grandma name for Terri.

And of course, there was one pre-requisite - it had to have an "animal link."

"We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link," Bindi Irwin, 22, told the outlet.

"We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny'. When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbour down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighbourhood," she explained of the sentimental meaning behind the title.

Before adding that she can't wait to see her mum become a grandmother: "My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother."

The brand new and also young uncle to Grace, Robert Irwin, 17 also has a cute new name that veers from the traditional moniker.

"Robert has decided that 'uncle' needed an upgrade and he's now calling himself the 'funcle' which means fun uncle. I love it," revealed Bindi.

