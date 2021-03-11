Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) first met back in 2013, when the American wakeboarder – who is also a huge Steve Irwin fan – ran into his idol’s daughter at Australia Zoo. Instagram

Fateful first meeting

Bindi and Chandler first met back in 2013, when the American wakeboarder – who is also a huge Steve Irwin fan – ran into his idol’s daughter at Australia Zoo.

Speaking about their first encounter on Entertainment Tonight, Bindi admitted she was just a tad smitten with Chandler, who was part of her tour group that day.

“So I go and meet Chandler and was like, ‘Wow, this American guy is OK!’” Bindi quipped, before admitting the pair took their time before they finally started dating.

Sharing a snap of their first encounter on Instagram, Bindi captioned: “Legendary wakeboarder Chandler Powell and his beautiful family came into @AustraliaZoo yesterday.”

With her mother’s blessing, Chandler started dating Bindi – albeit from afar. Instagram

Long distance romance

Bindi later revealed that it was a few weeks later until she heard back from Chandler, due to him waiting for her mother Terri's permission to stay in contact.

"He sent a letter asking my mum if he could stay in contact with me…. and then mum gave the letter to me and said, 'Is this person real?'" Bindi told ET.

With her mother’s blessing, the pair started dating – albeit from afar – but they seemingly made it work, and frequently posted gushing posts to each other on social media.

“Happy Birthday to this gorgeous girl! Feel very blessed to have you in my life. Counting down the days until I get to see you again! @bindisueirwin,” Chandler captioned a sweet post in 2015.

When Bindi appeared on the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, doting partner Chandler moved heaven and earth to be by her side – or at least cheer on virtually. Instagram

Support network

With their blossoming romance in full swing, the lovebirds tried to spend as much time together as possible – even though both of them had conflicting work commitments.

So when Bindi appeared on the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, doting partner Chandler moved heaven and earth to be by her side – or at least cheer on virtually.

“Even though I can't be there to make her eat and force ice on her foot, I can't wait to see @bindisueirwin crush it again tonight on @dancingabc !!!” Chandler captioned a behind-the-scenes snap.

He later posted another loved-up snap of the pair, which shows the young lovers embracing after one of Bindi’s performances on the dancing reality show.

“Bummed that I had to leave my girl in LA this morning. But off to Abu Dhabi tomorrow for World Championships!” he wrote.

In order to be part of the Irwin clan, Bindi seemingly put her beau to the test, and in 2016, he shared a snap of himself jumping on first ever salt water crocodile. Instagram

Fitting right in

In order to be part of the Irwin clan, Bindi seemingly put her beau to the test, and in 2016, he shared a snap of himself jumping on his first salt water crocodile.

“Cannot describe how excited I am to have jumped my first saltwater crocodile!!! Stanley was 9 feet 10 inches long and was last caught in 2013. Blessed to be a part of this awesome work,” he wrote.

And then in 2018, Chandler finally took the plunge and moved Down Under, where he shacked up with his long-distance girlfriend and her wildlife warrior family.

Shortly after the move, he told People magazine: “I've got my khaki on and I am loving it!”

On the same day as her 21st birthday in 2019, Bindi announced her engagement on Instagram, writing: “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.” Instagram

She said ‘yes!’

On the same day as her 21st birthday in 2019, Bindi announced her engagement on Instagram, writing: “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.”

She continued the post, which shows off her dazzling ring: “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

“I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!” she added.

After being forced to scrap their late 2020 wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindi and Chandler stunned the world when they revealed they’d secretly wed at Australia Zoo. Instagram

Goin’ to the chapel

After being forced to scrap their late 2020 wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindi and Chandler stunned the world when they revealed they’d secretly wed at Australia Zoo.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi captioned an Instagram post on March 25.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

On August 11, 2020, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler surprised fans with the news they were expecting their first baby together. Instagram

Baby on board

On August 11, 2020, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler surprised fans with the news they were expecting their first baby together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi captioned a pic of the couple holding a teeny-weenie Australia Zoo shirt.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she added.

