“26 weeks tomorrow,” the wildlife warrior wrote.

“Oh how I love you.”

Since announcing they were pregnant in August of this year, Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell have been posting regular bump updates which, up until now, have featured some form of wild animal.

There is a mini wildlife warrior on the way! Instagram

Posing with a koala and tortoise in September, a possum in October and, most recently, two emus in November, Bindi and Chandler are clearly keen to pass on their love for animals to their bub.

In her last bump update, the 22-year-old wrote, "Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

While not as heavy on the bump updates as Bindi, the wildlife warrior’s husband has also expressed his excitement at the arrival of a baby Irwin on his Instagram.

Sadly, COVID-19 has made it impossible for Chandler and Bindi to visit Chandler's American family over in the US. Instagram

Posting a throwback image of his family Christmas in 2019 just yesterday, Chandler wrote “#Flashback to last year’s Christmas decorating together. Thankful for awesome family this holiday season. Can’t wait for our family to be even bigger next year! Love you guys very much.”

Bindi was quick to comment her husband’s sweet post, penning “So much love,” underneath his words.

The young and loved-up couple first met in 2003 when Chandler was visiting Australia Zoo and received a tour from Bindi herself.

Hey guys... you know there are two emus behind you, right? Instagram

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Chandler told People last year. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’”

From there, their love has done naught but blossom with the pair eventually getting married in March of this year.

And now that they have a little one on the way, the couple are gearing up to enter a new chapter in their lives – at least, that’s how grandmother-to-be Terri Irwin sees it.

"Terri's got it all mapped out in her head" an Australia Zoo source told New Idea earlier in the year. "She's keen to relax into grandma duties and babysit the little one, allowing Bindi and Chandler - together with Robert - to step up and run the show."