Carrie uploaded a modelesque shot of herself sitting on the edge of a resort's infinity pool.

But the 41-year-old remained relatable by sharing a more candid shot of her awkwardly trying to climb out of the water.

Fans and fellow TV personalities praised the mother-of-two for her "Insta vs reality" post on Instagram.

"Both are v appealing from my pov!" Project co-host Kate Langbroek wrote, while a fan commented: "Love your honesty!"

"Thank you for your honesty. You are a beautiful human," another comment read, while another fan wrote: "You look gorgeous in both".

Carrie's stunning scenic photoshoot comes three weeks after her family departed their home in Melbourne for their globe-trotting overseas trip.

"Our adventure is well underway. Can't wait to share what we've been up to over the past few weeks travelling," she wrote alongside a photo of her family at the airport.

"We've packed it in [France, Switzerland, Austria] (perhaps too many stops for our little people!) and we've seen the most incredible places.

"Settling in to the UK now. #Britmorefamilyadventure or the Chriswolds' family adventure as Chris calls it."

Carrie and her family will continue their epic tour of Europe before settling down in the UK for several months.

In March, the TV personality announced her temporary departure from her co-hosting role on The Project, saying it felt like the "last chance" to embark on a family adventure.

Carrie and her family have set off on a trip around Europe. Instagram

"In April I'm going to be taking a few months off The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are heading off on a family adventure together," she said live on air.

"We've been wanting to do it for a while but lots of reasons, timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go.

"It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months."

