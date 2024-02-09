Decorating a kid's bedroom on a tight budget doesn't mean sacrificing style and creativity. With some thoughtful planning and the right choices, you can transform your child's space into a magical haven without breaking the bank!

With this in mind, Amazon recently teamed up with actor, author, podcaster and expert mum of two, Tammin Sursok, to launch its Ultimate Yes Day Bedroom Makeover. This nationwide competition awarded one lucky kid the bedroom of their dreams, and Amazon wasn't allowed to say no to *almost* anything.

“A kid’s room is their little place in the world," said Tammin. "It should be filled with the things they love and bring their personality to life. Kids spend quite a bit of time in their rooms so it’s important to make sure that they have spaces where they can be creative and have fun."

You can shop everything the Yes Day winner used to transform her bedroom, here, and below we dive into everything you need to know (and everything you need) to style your child's dream bedroom on a budget.

How do you decorate a kid's bedroom on a tight budget?

Decorating a kid's bedroom on a budget requires a blend of creativity, resourcefulness and strategic planning. From choosing versatile bedding options to incorporating affordable yet charming wall decals, there are numerous budget-friendly ways to transform a child's space into a magical retreat without overspending.

Plan and prepare

Before diving into the decorating process, Amazon's home expert says it's essential to plan ahead. Sit down with your child and discuss their preferences. Take note of their favourite colours - soft pastels or rainbow brights? Decide on your budget, make a list of essential items and get started!

Versatile bedding options

Selecting bedding sets that offer versatility can help maximise your budget. Look for sets that include reversible comforters or duvet covers with different patterns on each side, allowing you to switch up the look of the room without purchasing new bedding.

Affordable wall decals

Wall decals are an inexpensive way to add personality and charm to a kid's bedroom. Opt for removable decals that can be easily applied and changed as your child's interests evolve. You can find a variety of designs ranging from animals to outer space themes at affordable prices.

DIY artwork

Get creative and involve your child in crafting DIY artwork to adorn the walls. Use materials like cardboard, construction paper and paint to create custom pieces that reflect your child's interests and personality. This not only adds a personal touch to the room but also saves money on expensive wall art.

Functional storage solutions

Invest in storage solutions that are both functional and decorative. Utilise baskets, bins and storage ottomans to keep toys, books and clothing organised. Look for multi-purpose furniture pieces like storage beds or bookshelf headboards that provide additional storage space without cluttering the room.

Upcycling and repurposing

Give new life to old furniture and décor items through upcycling and repurposing. Whether it's refinishing a thrifted dresser or repainting wooden crates to use as bookshelves, upcycling allows you to customise pieces to suit your child's bedroom theme while staying within budget.

Incorporate DIY lighting

Create unique lighting fixtures using DIY techniques. From crafting paper lanterns to stringing fairy lights, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to illuminate your child's bedroom. DIY lighting adds a whimsical touch and can be tailored to match any theme or colour scheme.