The best budget-friendly products to decorate a kid's bedroom in 2024
Below, we round up some of the best budget-friendly products we're loving in 2024 (and some of which Tammin's daughters can't get enough of!).
Romwish galaxy light projector, $29.99 at Amazon
Step into a world of wonder with this three-in-one galaxy projector lamp. Transform your kid's space with its serene starry patterns, calming ocean waves and breath-taking Milky Way projections. With remote control and simple installation, it's perfect for any room. Set the automatic timer for peaceful nights and enjoy the vibrant multi-colour display for endless fun.
When asked about her daughters' favourite addition to their rooms, Tammin said: "We love the Amazon galaxy light projector. I think it’s a really fun one to add to kids' bedrooms. They love it and it makes bed times fun. The light is so great for them to tell stories at night. They have such active imaginations at that age and it’s really fun to sit there and listen to them."
Key features:
- No assembly required
- Features Bluetooth music speaker
- Automatic timer
- Multi-colour dynamic projection
- Remote control to easily control lights, colours, brightness, music, timer and more
- One-year warranty
Honey Joy 3-in-1 indoor slide for kids, $92.95 at Amazon
Another one of Tammin's favourites, this indoor slide comes with a basketball hoop and climbing steps. Designed to provide endless fun while developing motor skills, its vibrant UFO patterns and eye-catching colours will easily captivate your child's imagination. Safety is at front of mind with its stable base, non-slip pedals and safe slideway, ensuring smooth play and secure landings.
Key features:
- Safe to use
- High-quality BPA-free and odourless HDPE material
- Easy to fold and store
- Kid-friendly design
Chalkboard for kids, $9.99 at Amazon
Add a splash of fun to their bedroom with this super cute chalkboard. Perfect for doodling and drawing, your little ones will love getting creative. Plus, it's super easy to wipe clean, so there's no mess left behind. Use it to jot down to-do lists or display their latest masterpiece.
Tammin's daughters are big fans and love using the chalkboard to write letters to each other. "I like giving my girls somewhere they can express their creativity and [this product] does just that. I am all about products that inspire creativity and fun."
Key features:
- Easy to write on and wipe off
- Chic and handy wooden frame
- Can be set up as landscape or portrait
- Comes with an easy-to-use eraser and six coloured chalks
Living Fusion kids' Apollo bookshelf, $59.95 at Temple & Webster
This reliable bookshelf is designed to keep your child's space tidy and safe. With its generous storage capacity and safety features, it offers peace of mind for parents while encouraging children to explore until their imagination runs wild through books and play.
"Perfect size for our little one's room and easy for them to grab books and toys down," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Super easy to put together. Definitely recommend."
Key features:
- Abundant storage capacity with a three-tier layout
- Designed with a non-toxic paper veneer finish and rounded edges
- Easy to assemble
- One-year warranty
Betsy The Bee cushion, $25.49 (usually $29.99) at Mocka
Crafted with quality knitted fabric, this adorable cushion not only adds whimsy to their room but also provides a cosy spot for relaxation and imaginative play. Designed in-house in Australia, Betsy effortlessly complements any room style, making it the perfect accessory for a fun bedroom.
Key features:
- Made from soft and cosy knitted fabric
- Designed to complement various room styles
- Designed in Australia
- One-year warranty
Honey Joy kids' vanity table & stool set, $99.95 at Amazon
Featuring a detachable top design that seamlessly transitions from a vanity to a writing desk, this kids' vanity also has spacious storage options, a sturdy construction and a cute pink polka-dot print. It's the perfect gift to spark joy and creativity in your little one's world.
Key features:
- Two-in-one design
- Safe and stable
- Easy assembly and maintenance
- Free delivery
Hazel small jute rug, $59 at Fantastic Furniture
Transform your child's space with the rustic charm of this hand-woven round rug! Crafted from natural virgin jute, it will add raw texture and style anywhere it goes.
Key features:
- Hand-woven jute construction
- Authentic rustic look
- Compact size
- Coastal style
- Easy to maintain
- Three-year warranty
Blake boucle blue ottoman, $69.99 (usually $169.99) at Adairs
The Blake boucle ottoman gives you plenty of plush comfort, whether your child uses it as a throne for their royal adventures or as a comfy spot at story time.
Key features:
- Made from quality polyester
- Free standard delivery
- Free returns online or in-store
Bluey kids' bedroom toy storage unit, $93.95 (usually $100) at Amazon
Tidy up in no time with this colourful and fun Bluey multi storage unit. Featuring beloved Bluey characters and six sturdy fabric drawers, this unit is great for storing toys, books, games and more.
"I absolutely love this toy storage unit," wrote a five-star reviewer. "It's fun and cute and my toddlers can easily grab which toys they want to play with that day without any worries that the storage bins will hurt them (because they're fabric!)."
Key features:
- Crafted with high-quality printed graphics and durable MDF
- Toddler-friendly size
- Encourages tidying up
- Multi-storage functionality
Unicorn dream wall art, $69 at Fantastic Furniture
Transform their room into a magical wonderland with this enchanting unicorn wall art. Made from water-resistant canvas and fade-resistant inks, this colourful and whimsical canvas print is designed to withstand the test of time.
Key features:
- Durable construction
- Fade-resistant
- Easy to clean and hang
- Australian made
- One-year warranty
Amazon Basics kids' sheet set, $29.90 at Amazon
Make bedtime an adventure with Amazon's dinosaur twin sheet set! This vibrant set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcase adorned with colourful dinosaurs, perfect for sparking your kid's imagination.
Key features:
- Ultra-soft microfibre construction provides cosy comfort
- Comfortable to use in all seasons
- Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, ensuring high safety and environmental standards
- Machine washable and dryable for easy care
"These are a steal for the price! They feel so smooth and cool and have held up great, no fading and fit either of our twin mattresses perfectly and don't slip," said a satisfied reviewer. "My boys love these. Will purchase more in the future."
How can parents involve their children in the styling process?
"I think it’s really important for kids to have a huge role in their space," Tammin advised us. "It gives them a sense of agency which is really key for their development. I like to lead with questions about what they want to “feel” in the room. What colours they want to have included? Do they want to feel like it’s fun? cosy? Interesting? And then focus on all the items that would help create that theme."
Can a room makeover impact a child's sense of creativity and ownership?
Absolutely. A room makeover can significantly impact a child's sense of creativity and ownership. By involving them in the design process and allowing them to contribute their ideas and preferences, children develop a stronger connection to their space.
"It’s the first place they get to call their own and I think we underestimate how important that space can be for them," Tammin said. "My girls love to move their rooms around and I think that in itself is a creative outlet for them, moving and changing things around as they see fit."
How much does it cost to design a kid's bedroom?
When styling a kid's bedroom, the cost can vary based on factors like the size of the room, preferred themes and desired furnishings. On average, parents can expect to allocate anywhere from a hundred to a couple of thousand dollars for the entire design process (depending on their budget, of course).
It's crucial to plan strategically, prioritise essential elements and explore budget-friendly options to achieve a stylish and inviting space without overspending.
By creatively managing expenses and focusing on key design aspects, parents can create a dreamy haven for their little ones while staying within their means.
Image source: Provided / Temple & Webster
Related articles: