My journey in the world of renovating has been a long one, with plenty of lessons learnt along the way.

I remember the first big job I took on – that project taught me the art of maximising a limited budget.

I had saved up $11,000 to buy a small block of land in the Southern Highlands in NSW, which was about a two-hour drive from my home.

WATCH NOW: Home tour: a classic coastal renovation with a modern twist. Article continues after video.