Planning and budgeting is key
I always recommend starting with a detailed plan, outlining every aspect of the renovation. Build it on paper 100 times before you lift a hammer. This means breaking down the budget to allocate funds for essentials and potential overruns. Calculate costs for each renovation phase, leaving a buffer for unexpected expenses.
Embrace recycling and upcycling
I always visit salvage yards and try online marketplaces for second-hand materials. In my initial projects, I often repurposed old wood into stylish countertops or used reclaimed doors to add character without high costs. I often go to auctions and buy tiles or stone that is end of run, and whatever I buy I use.
RELATED: Start your DIY kitchen reno with these tips from design guru Barry Du Bois
Go for high impact/low cost options
In my early renovations, simple but effective changes like a coat of paint, updated cabinet hardware, or new light fixtures significantly enhanced the property’s appeal without a hefty price tag. I even mixed multiple end of can paint colours to create feature walls.
Efficient use of tradies
I suggest hiring based on recommendations, and bundling tasks to maximise a trade’s time. I quickly learned to schedule electrical and plumbing work simultaneously to reduce labour costs. This also meant I could help with mundane labour like cleaning up. Finding tradies that are prepared to work with you is important, and you can save heaps by taking on jobs like painting or simple landscaping yourself.
RELATED: Barry Du Bois shares his favourite home updates for under $100