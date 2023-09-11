Our design guru is here to help you navigate your next project Getty

Home Accessories

Update your home with new curtains, throw pillows, or rugs. A patterned rug or a set of coordinating throw pillows can add character and warmth to any space.

Get Artsy

Consider creating shelves from repurposed materials or using floating shelves to showcase decorative pieces. Incorporate hanging organisers for displaying photos and trinkets.

Lighten Up

Effective lighting can create an illusion of spaciousness. Choose energy-efficient LED bulbs for long-term cost savings.

Strategically placed floor or table lamps can illuminate dark corners, making the area feel more inviting.

Everything but the kitchen sink

Give your kitchen or bathroom a facelift by updating the cabinet hardware. Replace worn-out handles and knobs with more modern options.

Utilise drawer dividers or organisers to maximise storage efficiency, keeping items neatly arranged and easily accessible.

Back to Nature

Plants not only purify the air but also add a sense of tranquility to any room. Incorporate indoor plants in stylish and functional ways.

Utilise vertical wall planters or hanging baskets to save floor space while creating a lush and vibrant environment.

Favourite Feature

If you're feeling confident in your DIY abilities, consider a feature wall. Measure the dimensions of the wall and wallpaper, leaving an extra inch at the top and bottom for trimming.

Apply wallpaper adhesive to the back of the wallpaper or directly to the wall, following the manufacturer's instructions.

Starting from the top, carefully position the wallpaper onto the wall, smoothing it out with a wallpaper brush or a clean, damp sponge.

With a budget of under $100, you can transform your living spaces into beautiful, organised, and clutter-free havens, and optimise your home's functionality and style.

There are countless ways to update your home on a shoestring budget, so embrace your creativity, re-imagine your space, and embark on a budget0friendly home improvement journey!