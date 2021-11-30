Bryce has shared a sweet tribute to his baby sons. Instagram

When the bubs originally moved out of their isolettes, their mum Melissa shared an update with her followers exclaiming how excited she was to be able to dress her boys in baby clothes.

"Now that the boys are out of their isolettes and in their open cribs, we can finally dress them in baby clothes (00000 is still too big for them 😂) and properly hear their gorgeous little sounds and chatter. Both boys have just started suckling which is another step closer to coming home 🥰."

Fans of the couple have been watching closely as Melissa and Bryce document their journey as new parents. Earlier this month, Melissa was full of emotion as she embraced her sons for the first time.

"The first time ever holding my babies together," Melissa captioned an Instagram post where she cuddled her boys. "Of course I absolutely sobbed (happy tears).



"I love you now and forever, Levi and Tate 🥰."

Bryce and Melissa first announced they had welcomed their twins 10 weeks early exclusively to New Idea. In a shared statement, the new dad gushed over his baby boys while revealing all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the MAFS alum said, going on to say that the boys squeezing their fingers for the first time was "the best feeling in the world".

And although they already wed on Married At First Sight, it looks like the couple is ready to tie the knot for real, exclusively telling New Idea that they have made plans to head down the aisle.

“We’d already been married on the show and, with our relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step,” said Mel.

Despite being the subject of a lot of controversy during his reality TV stint, Bryce emphasised that he is content knowing that those closest to him and Mel "know just how happy” they truly are.

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love,” he said. “Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official.”

