Melissa captured the moment she held her boys for the first time. Instagram

Similarly, Melissa's fiancé Bryce also shared some of his first moments holding his twins; though, he took a more comedic approach when it came to his caption.

"Quietly convincing the boys which footy teams to follow before @lissrawson comes back!" he wrote, along with a swan and shark emoji.

The new parents first announced they had welcomed their twins exclusively to New Idea. In a shared statement, Bryce gushed over his baby boys while revealing all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the MAFS alum said.

Bryce also shared a hug with his sons. Instagram

He continued: "Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible.

"The staff at Frankston Hospital were amazing with Liss making her feel comfortable and we can’t thank them enough for all their efforts!

"The boys are going to spend a few weeks in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), they’re responding well to treatment and are squeezing our fingers which is the best feeling in the world."

Melissa and Bryce welcomed their twins 10 weeks early.

Bryce also dished on his and Melissa's chosen baby names, Levi and Tate, exclusively to New Idea, revealing that they "wanted unique names that had a modern feel to them".

“We also wanted names that promote positivity for them and our new family. Levi means ‘harmony among others’ and Tate means ‘cheerful’ so it suits them perfectly.”

As well as being new parents, Bryce and Melissa have also made plans to head down the aisle, with the bride-to-be explaining that, as their relationship gets stronger, "this just felt like the logical next step”.

