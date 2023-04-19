Nine

One caller said that they and their family had survived a plane crash without any landing gear.

The A Current Affair host instantly clapped back with a story of her own and said:

“So, I was camping, got stranded on top of an active volcano for four days, and had to be rescued by a helicopter.”

At this point, Brooke chimed in. “What did I tell you? She literally has the best stories I've ever heard.”

Eventually, a caller stumped Ally. The caller recounted how they had grown up in a cult but managed to leave and start a new life at the age of 22.

Ally replied, “I think I’ve got to hand over the topper trophy!”

However, she then quickly added, “I did a story once on the only Australian survivor of the Waco cult disaster. He spent, like, 13 years in jail,” which caused Brooke and Will to burst out laughing.

“She didn’t even realise she was doing it,” Will exclaimed while Brooke said, “She doesn’t even know,” before the two dissolved into laughter again.